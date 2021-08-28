Schengen warning for US flights

Travellers wait in line for immigration process ahead of the July 4th holiday, at the Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, on July 2, 2021. (Reuters photo)

The Foreign Ministry has warned Thai citizens without permanent residency in the United States to avoid travelling to the country via the Schengen Area due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the ministry had been informed of instances in which passengers from Schengen countries were barred from boarding US-bound flights.

He said the US government has put in place Covid-19 restrictions for people travelling to the US from the Schengen Area.

Known as Proclamation 9993 (March 11, 2020), it suspends travel to the US by foreign nationals who were physically present in any Schengen Area country within the 14 days preceding entry or attempted entry into the US.

According to Mr Tanee, unless they have permanent residency and are members of US families, Thai citizens should avoid travelling to the US via Schengen Area countries as airlines may not allow them to board their flights.

Those with unavoidable trips are strongly urged to contact the US embassy in Thailand for advice before they travel.

Meanwhile, the UK government will put Thailand on its travel "red list" on Monday due to low vaccination rates.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am on Monday August 30 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, the UK's Department for Transport said.