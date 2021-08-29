New Covid cases drop below 17,000, 264 deaths

A man submits to a Covid-19 nasal swab test at a community isolation centre in Ratburana district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Thailand logged 264 more Covid-19 fatalities and 16,536 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time new daily infections dropped below 17,000 all month, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 16,298 cases in the general population and 328 among prison inmates, the lowest.

During the course of Saturday, 20,927 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals -- over 4,000 more than the number of new infections.

More than half of the 264 fatalities were recorded in the hot spots of Bangkok and the five neighbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

The capital had the most deaths -- 111 --- and the five other provinces a combined 64, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Elderly, chronically ill dominate body count

Almost 90% of the deaths were senior citizens and people with chronic diseases. The two groups are now the Public Health Ministry's main targets for inoculation.

Bangkok also continued to lead new infections, registering 3,821, while another 3,101 cases were detected in the capital's five neighbouring provinces.

The country logged eight imported cases: two each from the United States, Myanmar and Cambodia, and one each from Israel and Malaysia.

Recoveries approach 1 million

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,145,228 Covid-19 patients, 957,820 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,174,091 Covid-19 cases, 985,465 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 11,049 in the third wave and 11,143 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The all-time high number of daily Covid-19 cases was the 23,418 accounced on Aug 13 and the record 24-hour high of fatalities was the 312 reported on Aug 18.

Restrictions to ease Wednesday

The government on Friday decided to ease restrictions from Sept 1 until further notice. The changes include allowing a limited number of customers in eateries and the reopening of shopping centres. The curfew from 9pm-4am remains in effect for at least two weeks.

The new measures were published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.