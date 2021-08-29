Most people want quality Covid vaccines: Suan Dusit Poll

A large majority of people want quality vaccines against Covid-19 and wish 100% of people in the country to be fully vaccinated, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,510 people throughout the country between Aug 23-26 to compile their opinions on the situation plagued with the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly two years.



The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.



Asked to mention five things they wanted in this situation, most or 84.12% of the respondents wanted to get quality vaccines and to see 100% of the people in the country be fully vaccinated; 50.47% wanted all people to have an equal right to get treatment when infected; 43.24% wanted medical personnel and frontline health workers to receive proper attention; and, 34.12% want people to be provided with medications and Covid-19 test kits.



Asked what they thought they would likely get if they asked for now, 67.44% cited bags containing survival kits, food and drinking water; 63.64% subsidies for tuition fees and learning equipment; 60.92% knowledge about Covid-19; 57.66% importance be given to medical staff and frontline workers; and, 48.23% reduction of utility prices, particularly water and electricity.



Asked to mention their five wishes which they thought were unlikely to materialise, 90.64% a government which was sincere in solving problems without playing politics and corruption; 89.29% the country with leaders who have visions and listen to the people's opinions; 88.27% equality in society without disparities; 85.94% a government with capable team work; and, 77.71% good state welfares for all groups of people.



Asked who in this situation they could rely on, 68.39% pointed to themselves; 53.80% all people together; 46.06% medical personnel; 27.96% the government; and, 25.04% the minister of public health.









