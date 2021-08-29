Section
Majority see current Covid lockdown as unsuccessful: poll
Thailand
General

Majority see current Covid lockdown as unsuccessful: poll

published : 29 Aug 2021 at 11:00

writer: Online Reporters

The Mall Bangkapi is deserted as shopping centres are closed during Covid lockdown measures on Aug 26. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls to partially reopen from Sept 1. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The Mall Bangkapi is deserted as shopping centres are closed during Covid lockdown measures on Aug 26. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls to partially reopen from Sept 1. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A majority of people think the partial lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic has not been successful but want it to continue with certain tweaks, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews on Aug 23-26 with 1,312 respondents aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Asked whether they thought the lockdown was successful, a majority, 64.68%, said "no". Of them, 35.67% said it was a complete failure because only some areas were put in lockdown and the measures taken were not strict, causing new infections to continue, while 28.81% said the lockdown was not very successful because some people did not fully comply with the government's measures and some had not received a Covid jab.

On the other side, 26.83% said the partial lockdown was fairly successful as people had strictly followed the government's guidelines, thus reducing transmissions, and 6.17% said it was a big success, reasoning that the movement restrictions helped reduce the number of infections.

The rest, 2.52%, had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether the lockdown should continue, a large majority, 73.55%, said "yes." Of them, 26.14% said it should continue but with more stringent measures to stop people travelling and gathering; 26.14% said it should continue but the measures should be relaxed as some people had been vaccinated; and 21.27% said it should continue as-is because the current measures are appropriate. 

Only 24.16% of the respondents thought the lockdown should be lifted, reasoning it was preventing people from making a living and the virus was spreading regardless. They said the government should instead acquire quality vaccines for the people.

The remaining respondents, 2.29%, did not answer or were not interested.

