396 new Covid cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thailand
published : 29 Aug 2021 at 14:45

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

็Public Health officials inspect the Ritthiluechai Training Camp, a special border patrol police training centre in Hua Hin district, the location of one of the current Covid clusters in Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Saturday. (Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan public health office Facebook account)
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: This lower Central province logged 396 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, increasing the accumulated number of infections since the beginning of the outbreak to 8,214, provincial health office chief Dr Suriya Khuharat revealed on Sunday.

The 396 new cases included 213 from the Ritthiluechai Training Camp, a special border patrol police training centre in Hua Hin district, along with 24 inmates and two wardens at Prachuap Khiri Khan Prison.

Three Covid-related fatalities were also reported on Sunday, raising the death toll in the province to 52 -- including 35 in August alone.

Plans call for the province's seaside resort town of Hua Hin to re-open to fully vaccinated tourists without quarantine from Oct 1 under the Hua Hin Recharge programme, following the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus schemes.

Thailand

396 new Covid cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan

