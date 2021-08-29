Daily nationwide protests to begin at BTS Asok Sept 2

Thousands of cars join the final car mob rally from Bangkok to Pathum Thani on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

As the final "car mob" rally ended peacefully in Pathum Thani, protest leaders said a series of more conventional demonstrations would take place every evening across the country starting on Sept 2.

Speaking outside the provincial hall in Pathum Thani, where the rally ended, Sombat Boonngam-anong and Nattawut Saikuar announced that in Bangkok, daily protests would be held in front of BTS Asok station from 4pm-8pm until Gen Prayut resigns.

Organisers in other provinces will announce daily rally sites for protesters, they added.

"We will rally from Sept 2 onwards until Prayut resigns," Mr Sombat said.

Mr Nattawut reiterated the call for Gen Prayut to step down and said a new prime minister must be [fairly] elected.

The red-shirt leader expected the increasing pressure from daily protests would force the prime minister to step down in two weeks.

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of cars took part in the final political convoy that rolled for about five hours from Bangkok to Pathum Thani.

The rally started at Kasetsart intersection near Kasetsart University and crossed the finish line outside the provincial hall in Pathum Thani.

Before the convoy set out, Mr Sombat told UDD News the evening rallies would be held at the same place in every province so people could attend after work -- and would continue indefinitely until the prime minister steps down.