Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Worker shot dead over loud radio
Thailand
General

Worker shot dead over loud radio

published : 30 Aug 2021 at 15:03

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting at the Silver Star golf course's cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting at the Silver Star golf course's cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A Myanmar man allegedly shot dead a Thai colleague who told him to turn down his radio at a golf cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Kanapot Intaputi, deputy chief investigator at Phrom Phiram, said the shooting occurred about 7.40pm at the cart repair shop at the Silver Star golf course, run by Provincial Police Region 6, in tambon Ma Tum.

Witnesses told police that Pongthep Phloiprasong, 46, told another worker, Te Aw, 37, to turn down his radio, saying the loud noise was annoying.  

Te Aw, a migrant worker from Myanmar, allegedly took a short shotgun from under a lawn mower near him and fired one shot at Pongthep, inflicting a serious wound. Pongthep died later at Phrom Phiram Hospital.

Te Awe was arrested and charged with murder.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

More Covid aid

The cabinet on Monday approved a further 44.3 billion baht in relief measures as the country struggles to tackle the worst Covid-19 outbreak to date.

16:02
Thailand

Worker shot dead over loud radio

PHITSANULOK: A Myanmar man allegedly shot dead a Thai colleague who told him to turn down his radio at a golf cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district on Sunday night.

15:03
World

Nigeria's troubled exit path for repentant jihadists

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Gaunt men sit in the shade sewing hats while women in headscarves cook leaves, watching children play as the dry wind blows through the thatched huts.

12:45