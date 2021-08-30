Worker shot dead over loud radio

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting at the Silver Star golf course's cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok, on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A Myanmar man allegedly shot dead a Thai colleague who told him to turn down his radio at a golf cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Kanapot Intaputi, deputy chief investigator at Phrom Phiram, said the shooting occurred about 7.40pm at the cart repair shop at the Silver Star golf course, run by Provincial Police Region 6, in tambon Ma Tum.

Witnesses told police that Pongthep Phloiprasong, 46, told another worker, Te Aw, 37, to turn down his radio, saying the loud noise was annoying.



Te Aw, a migrant worker from Myanmar, allegedly took a short shotgun from under a lawn mower near him and fired one shot at Pongthep, inflicting a serious wound. Pongthep died later at Phrom Phiram Hospital.



Te Awe was arrested and charged with murder.