Cabinet approves B44 bn in Covid relief measures

FILE PHOTO: Beauty queens Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Amanda Obdam (2nd right) and Miss Universe third runner-up Praewwanich Ruangthong (2nd left) unpack food boxes made by Michelin-starred chefs before distributing them to residents of the Klong Toei slum area in Bangkok on June 14, 2021, as both the food and beverage industries as well as food security amongst the poorest communities in Thailand continue to free-fall due to ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions. (AFP)

The cabinet on Monday approved a further 44.3 billion baht in relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the country struggles to tackle the worst Covid-19 outbreak to date.

The support will be for those affected by tough restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces, including Bangkok, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a briefing.

Mr Thanakorn said the money was supplemental to the earlier relief package worth 33.47 billion baht approved by the cabinet on Aug 10.

The additional funds would aid more than 9 million workers in 29 maximum-risk (dark red) provinces who are registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act, he said.

The number of workers needing assistance was up from the 6.7 million in an Aug 10 estimate.

The eligible workers comprise 1.43 million registered under Section 39 and about 8 million under Section 40. Each will receive a cash handout of 5,000 baht, he said.

Workers under Section 39 of the Social Security Act are persons who previously paid contributions for at least 12 months under Section 33 and when they lost that status – either through retirement or termination of employment – they retained their membership by continuing to pay contributions to the fund.

Workers under Section 40 are those not counted as “employees” under Section 33 but applied for social security insurance under the Act, while workers under Section 33 are insured company employees between the ages of 15 and 60 years of age who are still working.