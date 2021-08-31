No jabs needed for dining in

Staff clean food stalls at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday to prepare for reopening on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

People in dark-red zones will not need to be fully vaccinated and/or pass a Covid-19 test to dine in at eateries and restaurants in dark-red zones, according to the latest announcement in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement contradicted earlier reports which said restaurants wishing to reopen would be required to restrict dine-in services to fully vaccinated patrons and/or those who have passed a Covid test with an antigen test kit before entering.

The news was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday, along with the easing of other Covid-19 curbs which were endorsed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A source close to the matter said the CCSA will provide more detailed guidance on the issue later.

CCSA spokesman, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, on Monday instructed the Public Health Ministry and other concerned stakeholders to come up with measures to determine the impact the eased measures have on the number of infections.

While restaurants and several other businesses are gearing up to open, the 9pm-4am curfew will remain in place, while all employees are asked to work from home until Sept 14.

Public gatherings of no more than 25 people will once again be permitted in dark-red zones, albeit with permission from authorities.

In Bangkok, schools will be allowed to resume in-person instruction, given they meet the conditions laid out by the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Starting on Wednesday, beauty salons and barber shops will also reopen, though no walk-ins will be allowed. Spas and massage parlours, meanwhile, can only offer foot massages.

Furthermore, inter-provincial travel from dark-red zones will no longer be restricted. Airlines will also be allowed to resume passenger services, as long as seats are limited to 75% capacity, Dr Taweesilp said.

Separately, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) invited hospitality sector employees to take a free Covid-19 test between Aug 31 and Sept 3.

Eligible employees can go to the 4th floor of the parking garage in Building B at Government Complex, Chaeng Watthana Road between 8.30am and 4.30pm. The centre is capable of processing 1,500 people each day.