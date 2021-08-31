Another B44.3bn for Covid-19 relief

Royal Thai Air Force medical staff on Monday read Covid-19 test kit results collected from people who travelled to the air force's Covid-19 testing point at Thupatemi Stadium. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Monday approved another 44.3 billion baht in the budget for funding Covid-19 relief measures in the 29 provinces worst hit by the outbreak, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

This budget is for financing relief measures for workers registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act for a period of one month, during which the government's Covid-19 restrictions will continue to impact them, he said.

The cabinet has already approved 33.4 billion baht in funds for financing Covid-19 relief efforts, he said, adding that the budget approved for this purpose so far has amounted to 77.7 billion baht.

The cabinet also approved 105 million baht in the budget to be allocated to the Public Relations Department to fund public campaigns aimed at improving health awareness regarding Covid-19, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The department requested this additional budget for its public campaigns to improve awareness about the highly contagious Delta variant and its impact on the country, Ms Traisuree said.

The department also said it needs more funds to address increasing fake news about Covid-19, which has been confusing the public, she said.

The cabinet also approved another 4.7 billion baht in the budget for procuring another 9.9 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for six at-risk groups, said Mr Thanakorn.

The six groups are children aged 12 to 17, women 12-weeks pregnant or longer, frontline healthcare workers, people with underlying medical conditions, expatriates, and people needing to travel abroad such as students and diplomats, he said.

Yang Xin, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, meanwhile on Monday represented the Chinese Red Cross Society to present to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, executive vice president of Thai Red Cross Society, 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated to the Thai Red Cross Society, at Sra Prathum Palace.

So far Thailand has administered about 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, costing 22.9 billion baht, and is aiming to administering a total of 100 million doses by the end of this year, said Mr Thanakorn.