190 Covid fatalities, 14,666 cases
Thailand
General

published : 31 Aug 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Workers spray disinfectant at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday to prepare for reopening on Wednesday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
There were 190 new Covid-19 fatalities and 14,666 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 14,362 cases in the general population and 304 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,245 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,175,866 Covid-19 patients, 994,346 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,204,729 Covid-19 cases, 1,021,772 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 11,495 the third wave and 11,589 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

