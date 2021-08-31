Fewer than 15,000 new Covid cases, 190 deaths

Workers spray disinfectant at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday to prepare for reopening on Wednesday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand logged 14,666 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, the fewest since July 27, along with 190 Covid fatalities, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

The new caseload comprised 14,362 in the general population and 304 among prison inmates.

On Monday, 19,245 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery -- almost 5,000 more than the number of new infections.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,175,866 Covid-19 patients, 994,346 of whom have so far recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, Thailand has logged a total of 1,204,729 Covid-19 cases, with 1,021,772 recoveries to date.

The death toll stood at 11,495 during the current third wave and now totals 11,589 since beginning of the pandemic early last year.

