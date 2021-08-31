Phu Nam Rom border crossing reopened for freight

The Phu Nam Ron border crossing in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, opposite Myanmar's Tiki checkpoint. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Phu Nam Rom border crossing in Muang district will reopen from Wednesday for transport of cargo between Thailand and Myanmar.

Governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, issued an order on Tuesday to open the Phu Nam Ron checkpoint, opposite Myanmar's Tiki checkpoint.

He said the Covid-19 situation on the immediate Myanmar side of the border had eased off.

The Phu Nam Ron-Tiki crossing is mainly used for movement of cargo between the two countries. It will be open again from Sept 1.

Under the same order, the crossing at Dan Chedi Sam Ong, aka Three Pagodas Pass, in Sangkhlaburi district, opposite Myanmar's Phyathonezu, will remain closed until Sept 14.

The governor said the Covid-19 situation in Phyathonezu was still serious with the number of infections continuing to rise.



The Phu Nam Ron and Dan Chedi Sam Ong checkpoints have both been closed repeatedly because of Covid-19. The most recent closure was from Aug 5-31.



Violation of the closure order carries a maximum jail term of one year and/or fine of 100,000 baht.