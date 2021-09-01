New Covid cases dip below 15,000, 252 more deaths

A sales assistant starts arranging shoes on shelves in a shop at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Tuesday before malls reopen on Wednesday following the easing of lockdown measures. The restrictions are being relaxed in light of a consistent drop in daily Covid-19 caseloads nationwide. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Health personnel recorded 252 more Covid-19 fatalities and found 14,802 new cases on Tuesday -- the sixteenth consecutive day of significant caseload declines -- the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 14,585 cases in the general population and 217 among prison inmates.

Over the previous 24 hours, 18,996 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus -- over 4,000 more than the number of new infections.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,190,668 Covid-19 patients, 1,013,342 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,219,531 Covid-19 cases, with 1,040,768 full recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 11,747 during the third wave and 11,841 since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --