Pattaya birthday party raided by police
Thailand
General

published : 1 Sep 2021 at 10:26

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police raid the birthday party house in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district on Tuesday night and arrest 18 people. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: Eighteen people were arrested when police raided a birthday party held in a house in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district on Tuesday night in violation of the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act.

Pol Col Chiddecha Songhong, the Nong Prue police chief, said police entered house No 22/4 at the Pool Villa Resort about 11pm after receiving complaints from neighbours.

They found 16 men and two women partying in the house, enjoying music and alcoholic drinks. There were 11 Thais and seven Lao nationals.

A search found 0.51 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 0.25g of ketamine and four ecstacy pills.

None of the 18 had been vaccinated against Covid-19. Some were from Samut Sakhon, a province in the dark-red zone.

The birthday party was organised by a Thai man called Sanong, who was born on Sept 1. The man was infected with Covid-19 in April last year and had recovered.

The partygoers were taken to Nong Prue police station for legal proceedings.

