Mother, baby fall to death from condo

Rescue workers remove the bodies of the woman and child from the second-floor overhang of the condominium building off Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A woman and her baby were killed in a fall from the ninth floor of a condominium building in a sidestreet off Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok's Pathumwan district on Wednesday morning.

Lumpini police were informed of the incident about 6.30am.

At the 21-storey condominium on Soi Mahatlek Luang 3, they found the bodies of a Thai woman and baby on a second-floor overhang.

The woman was wearing a T-shirt and shorts and the baby was in blue and white clothing

Police said the 37-year-old woman and 8-month-old child lived with her Australian husband on the third floor.

They had quarrelled and the angry woman carried her baby to the ninth floor, and then jumped off, police said.

Police found medication for depression and stress in the couple's room. They were still questioning the husband.