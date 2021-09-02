No self-service at buffets

Self-service is not allowed in a buffet restaurant and diners can stay just one hour, under Ministry of Public Health regulations for restaurants in dark red zones.

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Department of Health, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has loosened controls on restaurants by allowing dining-in based on Covid-19 free practices.

But for dark-red zones, Dr Suwannachai said, additional measures are needed to make sure all eateries follow the regulations. They also apply to beverage shops in department stores and community malls as well.

The regulations include social distancing, having alcohol gel at each table, no face-to-face sitting, ventilation, and cleaning common contact areas and restrooms every one or two hours. Self-service in restaurants is also not allowed.

"We'll limit the time to eat inside the restaurant to just one hour. This is because we want them to focus on eating, not talking. The less time spent there, the less chance of infection," Dr Suwannachai said.

"We will evaluate all measures before fully implementing anything, including the ATK test, and the need for full-dose vaccination for both customers and staff next month. Both parties must conduct the Covid self-evaluation through the Thai Save Thai application."

Certificates would be required to show full vaccination status. If not, customers or staff could show the result of an antigen test instead.