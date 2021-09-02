Section
Russian arrested on drug trafficking charges on Koh Samui
Thailand
General

Russian arrested on drug trafficking charges on Koh Samui

published : 2 Sep 2021 at 11:06

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Immigration police arrest Russian Konstantin Savosin, 47, on charges of possessing illicit drugs for sale, on Koh Samui, Surat Thani povince, on Wednesday. (Police photo)
SURAT THANI: Police arrested a Russian man at a housing estate on Koh Samui on charges of possessing several kinds of illegal drugs intended for sale.

Pol Col Suparerk Pankosol, chief of Surat Thani immigration, said Konstantin Savosin, 47, was detained at house 42/121 in Tropical Villa Eagle Nest housing estate in tambon Bo Phut on Wednesday.

Police seized from him 16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 200g of cocaine, 25g of ketamine, 16g of methamphetamine, 50 ecstasy pills, 10 pills of cocaine and a set of digital scales.

Police charged him with illegally possessing illicit drugs for sale.

