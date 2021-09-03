Chon Buri reports 12 Covid deaths, 822 new cases

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Pattaya City School on Thursday, as Pattaya City municipality speeds up vaccination of local residents. (Photo: Prpattaya Facebook page)

Twelve more Covid-19 deaths and 822 new infections were reported in Chon Buri on Friday, with most of the new cases in Si Racha, Muang and Bang Lamung districts.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 65,009. Of these, 50,046 have already recovered. Over the previous 24 hours, 1,351 patients were discharged from hospitals. A total of 14,557 Covid patients were still in hospitals.

The 12 deaths brought the total to 406, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

Of the new cases, 62 were linked to nine clusters – Khow Chang Eah Tapioca and Sago Industry Co in Bang Lamung district (10), Italian-Thai Plc in Bang Lamung district (5), The Master Furniture Co in Bang Lamung district ( 4), Italian-Thai Plc in Si Racha district (10), Acushnet Footjoy (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (9), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (6), Meyer Industries Co in Si Racha district (7), Qualimer Co in Nong Yai district (7) and Kyukuyo Inudstrial (Thaialnd) Co in Phan Thong district.

Seventeen patients had at-risk occupations. Three medical workers were infected. Forty-two cases were from workplaces in Rayong.

Another 227 caught the virus from family members, 129 from colleagues, 26 from people close to them and 18 had been to parties.

Another 127 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 171 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha logged the highest number of new cases at 227, followed by Muang district (198), Bang Lamung district (152), and Ban Bung (82). The remaining cases were in other areas with Koh Sichang reporting zero infections.

The number of new infections dropped from Thursday’s figure by 59. Chon Buri reported 879 cases on Wednesday and 881 cases on Thursday.

Chon Buri has reported 80 clusters — workplaces (61), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4).