Prayers allowed at mosques where 70% of local people are vaccinated

This mosque at Ban Khuan Lang in Hat Yai district of Songkhla has been closed since July 10 due to Covid-19. Vaccinated worshippers can now again pray there. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The Sheikul Islam Office has approved resumption of prayers at mosques in communities where at least 70% of people aged 18 or more are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The SIO issued an announcement on Sept 2 easing restrictions on religious activities at mosques, where the devout can now pray five times a day and hold Friday prayer.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the SIO had prohibited prayers at mosques for almost two months. Muslims were told to pray at home to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

The latest announcement allows prayers at mosques in communities where 70% of people aged 18 or more have received Covid-19 vaccine shots, and in areas where provincial Islamic committees and provincial governors jointly decid to ease restrictions on religious activities.

It also requires Islamic committee members at mosques and those who go there to pray to have been vaccinated at least once. Prayer time is limited to 30 minutes and Friday prayer to no more than 45 minutes.

Attendees must strictly abide by public health measures and the SIO announcement. They are required to have their body temperature checked before entering the mosque, wear a face mask and keep a distance between each row during prayer of 1.5 -2 metres. Hand sanitising gel must be readily available.