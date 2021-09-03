14,653 new Covid cases, 271 more deaths

Social distancing is required on buses and other public transport to help curb the surge in Covid-19 infections. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 14,653 new Covid-19 cases and 271 more fatalities reported during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

There were 14,397 cases in the general population and 256 among prison inmates.

On Thursday, 18,262 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus disease.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,220,277 Covid-19 patients, 1,049,540 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,249140 Covid-19 cases, with 1,077,185 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 1,2280 during the third wave and 12,374 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s largest daily fatality rate from the virus is 312, recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of new cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Bangkok led the country in new fatalities, 79, and new infections, 3,428, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday afternoon. It said 90% of the latest deaths were again senior citizens and people with chronic illness.

The Covid control taskforce reiterated its concern for pregnant women and women with babies up to six weeks old. The number of the new cases on this group had surged from 819 in July to 1,506 by Aug 28, the latest figures available.

People aged 60 or more, people with chronic illness and pregnant women are considered the high-risk group. It has been labeled the 608 group by health authorities.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirungson said the ministry hoped 70% of this group would be vaccinated by the end of this month as more vaccine became available.

"The vaccination campaign in September will cover 70% of the 608 group," she said.

Dr Apisamai advised people infected with the virus after they received the first dose to still get the second dose three months later, starting from the day they were informed of their positive test result.

"The three-month interval is recognised by the Wolrd Health Organisation," she said.

There were two imported cases, a Thai returnee from Cambodia and another from Malaysia.

Dr Apisamai said security authorities had been instructed to keep a close watch on the borders with neighbouring countries. The easing of restrictions in Thailand since Wednesday could attract Thais and foreigners from outside the country, who might try to enter illegally using natural border crossings.