Bear goes viral, park curbs visitors
Thailand
General

Bear goes viral, park curbs visitors

published : 4 Sep 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai national park is limiting the number of people visiting its Pha Trom Jai cliff after "Khao Yai Fever" trended on social media and caused a possible influx of tourists at the site amid Covid-19.

Adisak Phusitwongsanuyut, chief of the park, said it is limiting the number of tourists at the cliff to reduce coronavirus transmission risks after a stream of visitors came to the natural attraction.

He said the visitors were drawn to Pha Trom Jai cliff after seeing social media posts about an Asian black bear sniffing an omelette at a food stall at the site, which is famous for its scenic views.

The park is restricting the number of vehicles allowed to enter the tourist site with a maximum of 30 personal cars, 50 motorcycles and 30 bicycles per round on weekdays, he said.

As for weekends and public holidays, five time slots were allocated and park officials could decide how many vehicles can enter at a given time, he said.

