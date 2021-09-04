15,942 new Covid cases, 257 more deaths

A medical worker makes a heart sign to give moral support to the Thai public in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as she joins others in a mass testing campaign targeting homeless people in the Klong Lod area of Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand logged 15,942 new Covid-19 cases and 257 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 15,665 cases in the general population and 277 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 20,351 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,236,2719 Covid-19 patients, 1,079,891 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,265,082 Covid-19 cases, with 1,097,536 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 12,537 during the third wave and 12,631 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.