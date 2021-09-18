Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Artist returns stolen finger
Thailand
General

Artist returns stolen finger

published : 18 Sep 2021 at 04:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The lost bone of late artist Thawan Duchanee posted on Doytibet Duchanee's Facebook page.
The lost bone of late artist Thawan Duchanee posted on Doytibet Duchanee's Facebook page.

A finger bone of late national artist Thawan Duchanee, which was stolen seven years ago, has been returned to his son after a superstitious artist claimed that hanging the stolen relic by his easel boosted his painting talent.

Thawan's son, Doytibet Duchanee, on Friday posted on his Facebook page to express his gratitude at the return of his father's finger.

"Let's go home Dad, I will never let anyone do this to you again. Father and son are spoken in the same breath. I will protect my father's dignity and carry on his will for art and culture, even it costs me my life. It's time to go home," Mr Doytibet wrote.

The finger made headlines after artist Sukhum Meephansan claimed that his painting ability had been improved by his proximity to the pickled finger on the Chae ("Uncovered") TV show hosted by Kachapa "Moddum" Tancharoen in June.

Viewers were quick to question the story and wondered how he had got his hands on the relic in the first place. A week later, Mr Sukhum called Mr Doytibet to apologise for his actions.

Nevertheless, Mr Sukhum again referred to Thawan's finger bone on the Hon Krasae talk show hosted by Kanchai "Noom" Kamnerdploy on Tuesday, making the same claims about the supernatural influence of the deceased's digit. He also revealed that he obtained the finger from a former pupil of Thawan known only as Minna.

Mr Sukhum told the host that this pupil had claimed Mr Doytibet allowed every pupil to collect a relic of his father as a souvenir which Minna had done before giving it to him as a gift.

Mr Doytibet wrote that he called the pupil, whom he had never met, to demand the return of the finger bone within three days.

Born in 1939 in Chiang Rai province, national artist Thawan studied at the Poh Chang Arts and Crafts College and later became a pupil of Silpa Bhirasri. It was with Silpa's encouragement and support that Thawan received a scholarship to study at the prestigious Rijks Akademie van Beeldende Kunsten in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He was known for his bold brushstrokes and post-traditional take on Buddhism and mythology.

The titan of Thai contemporary art passed away in 2014. His paintings are widely praised, both in Thailand and abroad.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (19)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Robber strikes twice, gets caught once

KALASIN: A lone man who robbed a convenience store and made off with 30,000 baht late Friday night was arrested the next day as he staged another robbery at a gold shop.

18 Sep 2021
World

UK travellers cheer eased curbs

LONDON: Travel companies were gearing up for the busiest weekend of the year as holiday bookings surged following the UK government’s announcement on Friday that it would ease travel curbs for the fully vaccinated.

18 Sep 2021
Thailand

Korat cops in hot water over beach break

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Senior police officials are trying to find out how a police van and a group of officers from Muang district ended up at a beach in Phetchaburi.

18 Sep 2021