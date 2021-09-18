14,109 new Covid cases, 122 more deaths

New infections outnumber recoveries for third day, reversing recent trend

Health workers provide free Covid tests at Wat Boonsri Muneekorn in Kannayao district of Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand logged 14,109 new Covid cases and 122 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

Of the new cases, 13,255 were in the general population and 854 in prisons.

On Friday, 13,280 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals. Since April 1, when the third wave began, 1.43 million people have contracted the disease and 1.29 million have recovered.

Friday was the third consecutive day that new infections outnumbered recoveries, reversing the trend that had taken hold in the past few weeks as daily totals began to ease back from 20,000 or more.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the country has logged 1.46 million cases, 1.32 million of whom recovered. The death toll has reached 15,152 during the third wave and 15,246 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the 122 people who died on Friday were aged 34 to 91 years and 70 of them were men. By nationality, 118 were Thais and four were Myanmar nationals.

Bangkok continued to log the most new fatalities at 23 while 26 were reported in the adjacent provinces of Nakhon Pathom (7), Nonthaburi (6), Pathum Thani (5), Samut Prakan (5) and Samut Sakhon (3).

The Northeast saw 12 new deaths in Nakhon Ratchasima (2) and one each in Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.

The North logged 14 new fatalities in Tak (7), Phitanulok (3), Uttaradit (2), Lampang (1) and Nakhon Sawan (1).

The South recorded 19 new deaths in Narathiwat (6), Yala (4), Rayong (3), Songkhla (2), Trang (1), Surat Thani (1), Pattani (1) and Nakhon Si Thammarat (1).

Other 13 provinces recorded 34 more deaths — Chon Buri (6), Saraburi (5), Ayutthaya (4), Kanchanaburi (3), Nakhon Nayok (3), Samut Songkhram (2), Lop Buri (2), Prachin Buri (2), Rayong (2), Chachoengsao (2), Ratchaburi (1), Prachuap Khiri Khan (1) and Suphan Buri (1).

Of the 14,109 new cases, 13,280 were local infections and six were imported cases.

Of the local infections, 11,892 were confirmed at hospitals and 1,357 via mass testing.

Bangkok saw 2,843 new cases, followed by Samut Prakan (1,018), Chon Buri (848), Yala (477), Narathiwat (476), Rayong (414), Nonthaburi (399), Prachin Buri (385), Ratchaburi (378) and Songkhla (370).

Greater Bangkok reported 4,832 cases and 49 deaths. Four southern border provinces logged 1,506 cases and 13 fatalities while 67 other provinces recorded a combined 6,911 cases and 59 deaths.

The six imported cases were a Cameroonian football player, 32, and five Thais aged 17-28 from Cambodia.

On Friday, 130,128 people received Covid treatment at hospitals, including 3,701 seriously ill patients with 760 dependent on ventilators.

A total of 547,324 doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of fully vaccinated people (second and third shots) to 15.28 million, or 20.3% of the population. Another 28.61 million, or 39.7%, have received their first shot.

Global Covid cases rose by 563,887 in the past 24 hours to 228.4 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 8,487 to 4.69 million. The United States had the most cases, 42.79 million, up 157,925.