Flood misery persists in 18 provinces

A motorcyclist with a sidecart moves cautiously along a flooded road in Ayutthaya province on Thursday. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

Flooding has affected more than 200,000 households in 31 provinces over the past week and persists in 18 provinces to the north of Bangkok.

From Sept 23 to Sept 30, flooding triggered by days of heavy rain brought by tropical storm Dianmu ravaged 31 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central Plains.

A total of 6,335 villages in 190 districts were left awash by floods that affected 227,470 households, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday.

Seven people had died in the floods, six in Lop Buri and one in Phetchabun, and an eighth person was reported still missing in Phetchabun on Thursday.

As of Thursday, floodwater had receded in 13 province, but 18 remained inundated.

Areas in the18 provinces with persistent flooding:

- Sukhothai province (Sri Samrong, Khirimas, and Muang districts);

- Phitsanulok (Wang Thong, Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts);

- Phetchabun ( Nong Phai, Wichian Buri, Sri Thep, Muang, Nam Nao and Bung Sam Phan districts);

- Phichit ( Bung Narang, Pho Prathap Chang, Pho Talae and Sam Ngam districts);

- Kamphaeng Phet (Khanu Woralaksaburi and Khlong Khlung districts);

- Nakhon Sawan (Lat Yao and Tha Tako districts);

- Uthai Thani (Muang, Thap Than and Sawang Arom districts);

- Lop Buri (Muang, Chai Badan, Ban Mi and Khok Samrong);

- Khon Kaen ( Phu Pha Man, Chum Phae, Nong Rua, Waeng Noi, Weaeng Yai, Khok Phochai, Chonnabot, Mancha Khiri and Non Sila);

- Chaiyaphum ( Muang, Phu Khieo, Ban Khwao, Chatturat and Khon Sawan districts);

- Nakhon Ratchasima (Dan Khun Thot, Sung Noen, Non Sung, Muang, Phimai, Pak Thong Chai, Non Thai, Khong, Phra Thong Kham, Chakkarat, Sida, Kham Sakae Saeng and Ban Luam districts);

- Ubon Ratchathani (Muang district);

- Chai Nat (Manorom, Wat Sing, Noen Kham, Hankha, Sankhaburi, Sapphaya, Muang and Nong Mamong districts);

- Saraburi (Wang Muang, Kaeng Khoi, Sao Hai, Ban Mo, Nong Don, Wihan Daeng, Phra Phutthabat, Muang and Muk Lek districts);

- Suphan Buri (Bang Pla Ma and Song Phi Nong districts);

- Sing Buri (In Buri, Muang and Bang Rachan districts);

- Ang Thong (Muang, Wiset Chai Chan, Chaiyo and Pa Mok districts);

- Ayutthaya (Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Bang Sai districts).

In Phitsanulok, the Yom River bursted its banks, sending a huge amount of water through riverside communities in Bang Rakham district.

An elderly woman was seen taking refuge in a roadside shrine that remained high and dry.

Bang-orn Jakkrang, 62, a resident at Wang Kum village in Bang Rakam district, moved her belongings to the Chao Mae Maliwan shrine after her one-storey house was inundated.

She sought shelter at the shrine during the day and stayed overnight at her mother's two-storey house, which was also flooded.

Mrs Bang-orn Jakkrang, 62, of Wang Kum village in Bang Rakam district, Phitsanulok, moved her belongings to Chao Mae Maliwan shrine after her one-storey house in Phisanulok's Bang Rakam district was flooded out. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)