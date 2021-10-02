Covid deaths dip below 100, 11,375 new cases

87 fatalities the lowest since July 26, recoveries continue to outnumber new infections

A doctor administers an AstraZeneca booster to a woman at the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Covid-19 deaths fell below 100 for the first time since July 26 but new infections in the previous 24 hours remained in five digits, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

Authorities reported 87 fatalities and 11,375 new infections, 11,191 in the general population and 184 at prisons. New cases have been above 10,000 for all but one day (Sept 28) since July 17.

On Friday, 13,127 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third Covid wave began, the country has treated 1,597,741 patients, 1,468,847 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, 1,626,604 people have contracted Covid-19 and 1,496,273 have recovered. The cumulative death toll has reached 16,937, with all but 96 of those deaths coming since April 1.

The highest number of single-day fatalities, 312, was recorded on Aug 18 while the most new cases in a single day, 23,418, were reported on Aug 13.

The 87 people who died on Friday were aged between 35 and 104. All of them were Thais and 44 were men, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Saturday afternoon.

Bangkok logged the most deaths on Friday, at 25, down four from the previous day, while 10 more reported in the adjacent provinces of Samut Prakan (5), Samut Sakhon (3) and Nakhon Pathom (2).

Other provinces in the Central Plains recorded 27 more deaths — Chon Buri (6), Ratchaburi (5), Rayong (4), Lop Buri (2), Suphan Buri (2), Prachin Buri (2), Ang Thong (1), Prachuap Khiri Khan (1), Saraburi (1), Sa Kaeo (1), Ayutthaya (1) and Phetchaburi (1).

The South reported 12 new deaths — Krabi (2), Chumphon (2), Narathiwat (2), Yala (2), Surat Thani (2), Phangna (1) and Ranong (1).

The North saw six new deaths — Tak (2), Phetchabun (2), Chiang Rai (1) and Sukhothai (1).

The Northeast had five new fatalities — Maha Sarakham (1), Roi Et (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (1), Buri Ram (1), Yasothon (1), Ubon Ratchathani (1) and Si Sa Ket (1).

The new cases on Friday comprised 11,358 local infections and 17 imported cases. Of the local infections, 10,245 were confirmed at hospitals, 929 via mass testing and 184 at prisons.

Bangkok had 1,241 new cases, down 182 from the previous day, followed by 738 in Yala (+193), 646 in Samut Prakan (-215), 638 in Chon Buri (-182), 524 in Nakhon Si Thammarat (+146), 495 in Narathiwat (-20), 451 in Rayong (-21), 434 in Songkhla (-17), 349 in Prachin Buri (-4) and 311 in Pattani (-95).

Greater Bangkok reported 2,401 new cases (-471) and 35 new deaths (-19). Four southern border provinces had 1,978 new cases (+61) and four new deaths (-13), while 67 other provinces recorded 6,795 new cases (+342) and 48 new fatalities (-4).

The 17 imported cases were from New Zealand (1), Taiwan (1), Qatar (1), the United States (1), the United Kingdom (1), the United Arab Emirate (1), Cambodia (5), Malaysia (2) and Myanmar (4).

Of the 113,394 people still receiving treatment at hospitals, 3,124 are seriously ill with 725 dependent on ventilators.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 471,294 to 235.06 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 7,341 to 4.80 million. The United States had the most cases at 44.44 million, up 120,876. Thailand ranked 28th globally with 1,626,604 cases.