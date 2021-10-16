10,648 new Covid cases, 82 deaths

Slight declines seen in southern border provinces, 38.2% of residents now fully vaccinated

A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 10,648 new Covid-19 cases and 82 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

The caseload increased by 162 from the previous day while the number of deaths fell by 12.

Authorities also reported that 25.3 million people, or about 38.2% of the population, are now fully vaccinated, with 36.95 million having received a first dose.

The government aims to deliver 100 million doses to ensure full coverage of 70% of the population by year-end. So far it has administered 62.3 million shots.

Of the new cases reported nationwide, 10,573 were in the general population and 111 among prisoners.

A total of 10,794 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Since April 1, when the third Covid wave began, the country has treated 1,743,975 patients, 1,619,829 of whom have recovered. Since the pandemic started early last year, 1,772,838 people have contracted the disease and 1,647,255, or 92.9% have recovered.

The cumulative death toll is 18,111, with all but 96 of those deaths occurring since April 1.

The number of deaths in a single day peaked at 312 on Aug 18 while the most cases in a day were 23,418 five days earlier.

Of the 82 new fatalities, 45 were men, were aged 10-94. By nationality, they were 79 Thais, a Chinese, a Vietnamese and a Cambodian. The latter was 10 years old with no existing health conditions in Sa Kaeo, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said in its Saturday afternoon briefing.

Bangkok recorded 13 new deaths and another 7 were reported in the adjacent provinces of Samut Prakan (3), Samut Sakhon (2) and Nakhon Pathom (2).

The South reported 21 new deaths in Narathiwat (7), Phatthalung (5), Nakhon Si Thammarat (2), Songkhla (2), Satun (1), Chumphon (1), Phuket (1), Trang (1) and Yala (1).

The Northeast saw 11 new fatalities in Udon Thani (3), Nakhon Ratchasima (3), Chaiyaphum (2), Buri Ram (1), Si Sa Ket (1) and Loei (1).

The North reported seven new deaths in Chiang Rai (2), Tak (2), Phitsanulok (1), Phetchabun (1) and Nakhon Sawan (1).

Other central plains provinces farther from the capital recorded 23 more deaths – Lop Buri (4), Chon Buri (4), Prachin Buri (3), Rayong (2), Trat (2), Ang Thong (2), Nakhon Nayok (1), Sing Buri (1), Phetchaburi (1), Suphan Buri (1), Chachoengsao (1) and Sa Kaeo (1).

The 10,648 new cases included 10,523 local infections — 9,873 cases confirmed at hospitals and 650 via mass testing — and 14 imported cases.

The four southern border provinces, where authorities have expressed concern about the rapid rise in infections, reported a decline of 205 new cases to 2,305, with deaths falling from 21 on Thursday to 10 on Friday.

Bangkok reported 1,077 new cases, up 23 from the previous day, followed by 664 in Yala (-103), 621 in Songkhla (+16), 561 in Pattani (-83), 470 in Chon Buri (+36), 459 in Narathiwat (-35), 380 in Samut Prakan (+1) and 369 in Nakhon Si Thammarat (-119).

Greater Bangkok reported 1,843 new cases (+75) and 20 deaths (unchanged). Four southern border provinces had 2,305 new cases (-205) and 10 new deaths (-11), while 67 provinces had 6,375 new cases (+376) and 52 new deaths (-1).

The 14 imported cases were from Russia (1), Sweden (2), Germany (3), Cambodia (7) and Myanmar (1).

On Friday, 107,378 people were being treated at hospitals (+228), including 2,845 who were critically ill (-52), 668 of whom were on ventilators (-16).

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 436,858 in 24 hours to 240.82 million. The worldwide death toll went up 6,970 to 4.90 million. The United States had the most cases at 45.73 million, up 92,966. Thailand ranked 24th globally with 1.77 million cases.