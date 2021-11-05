Ministry prepares vaccine push for capital returnees

A tuk-tuk waits for passengers on Soi Nana in Sukhumvit area on Wednesday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Public Health Ministry is preparing to distribute second and third shots of Covid-19 vaccines to people returning to work in the capital following the easing of curbs around the country.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said some people are scheduled to get their second or third dose in their home provinces, but they can get their jabs in Bangkok instead.

Mr Anutin said the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Services are collaborating to ensure vaccine services for this group are not disrupted.

Returnees who require second or third jabs can do so at Bang Sue Grand Station, Rajavithi Hospital, Lert Sin Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and Nimibutr Stadium, a new site that will soon open, he said.

Mr Anutin added the ministry's immunisation committee is expected to approve booster shots for recipients of the inactivated Sinopharm vaccine, noting the jabs will be administered by the ministry.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Thursday said City Hall will expand its proactive Covid-19 screening to the capital's public transport system following its reopening.

"We will procure antigen test kits for rapid testing," Pol Gen Aswin said. "City Hall has been carrying out proactive screening and will expand it to public transport networks."

Tests are likely to be provided at electric train systems and interprovincial bus terminals, he added.

The governor also urged unvaccinated people in Bangkok to get inoculated at the Thai-Japanese Stadium on Tuesday.

In other news, the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station has announced a change in their cross-vaccine formula from Sinovac-AstraZeneca to AstraZeneca-Pfizer, starting today.

The interval of the first and second doses in the new formula is 28 days. The AstraZeneca jab is a viral vector vaccine, while the Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA vaccine.