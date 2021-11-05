Illegal border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi

Soldiers talk to the 19 illegal Myanmar migrants caught travelling in a pickup stopped near the border in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Thursday night. The Thai driver was also arrested. (Photo supplied)

KANCHANABURI: Nineteen illegal job seekers from Myanmar and their Thai driver were arrested when a pickup truck was stopped at a border village in Muang district on Thursday night.

A team of soldiers, police and local officials flagged down a pickup travelling on a road beside sugarcane plantations at Pratudan village Moo 14 in tambon Ban Kao in Muang district.

There were 19 passengers on the pickup driven by Sarut Daosaeng, 30, a resident of tambon Ban Kao.

All passengers were illegal Myanmar border crossers, 12 men and seven women. Their temperatures were checked for signs of Covid-19. All were normal.

Mr Sarut and the passengrs were taken to Muang police station.

During questioning, the passengers said they had travelled from Bago township, using a natural pathway to enter Thailand, and were on their way to jobs in Samut Sakhon. They were to pay 18,000-22,000 baht each in brokerage fees on arriving at their destination.

After being charged the border crossers were destined for repatriation.