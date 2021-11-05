Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Illegal border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi
Thailand
General

Illegal border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi

published : 5 Nov 2021 at 17:53

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Soldiers talk to the 19 illegal Myanmar migrants caught travelling in a pickup stopped near the border in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Thursday night. The Thai driver was also arrested. (Photo supplied)
Soldiers talk to the 19 illegal Myanmar migrants caught travelling in a pickup stopped near the border in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Thursday night. The Thai driver was also arrested. (Photo supplied)

KANCHANABURI: Nineteen illegal job seekers from Myanmar and their Thai driver were arrested when a pickup truck was stopped at a border village in Muang district on Thursday night.

A  team of soldiers, police and local officials flagged down a pickup travelling on a road beside  sugarcane plantations at Pratudan village Moo 14 in tambon Ban Kao in Muang district.

There were 19 passengers on the pickup driven by Sarut Daosaeng, 30, a resident of tambon Ban Kao.

All passengers were illegal Myanmar border crossers, 12 men and seven women. Their temperatures were checked for signs of Covid-19. All were normal.

Mr Sarut and the passengrs were taken to Muang police station.

During questioning, the passengers said they had travelled from Bago township, using a natural pathway to enter Thailand, and were on their way to jobs in Samut Sakhon. They were to pay 18,000-22,000 baht each in brokerage fees on arriving at their destination. 

After being charged the border crossers were destined for repatriation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia seizes land from son of late dictator

JAKARTA: Indonesia has seized land tied to an automaker owned by the son of the late dictator Suharto in a fresh bid to recoup money from the influential clan, the government said on Friday.

18:53
World

Vietnam targets phased resumption of flights from January

HANOI: Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said on Friday, eyeing a full resumption by July.

18:25
World

Vietnam gets angry over minister's gold-leaf steak

A video showing a powerful Vietnamese official enjoying a bite of steak smothered in gold leaf at a luxury London restaurant has sparked online anger in the Southeast Asian country, where the average person earns a few dollars a day.

17:57