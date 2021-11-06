Jabbed get 20% off long bus rides

Section
Thailand
published : 6 Nov 2021 at 10:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A worker at Transport Co, a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, rides a motorcycle past a fleet of idled interprovincial buses at Mor Chit terminal after service suspension. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
The Transport Co, the state-run operator of inter-provincial bus services, is extending a 20% discount on fares for fully vaccinated customers until the end of this month.

Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, managing director of Transport Co, said the discounts are part of the Transport Ministry's efforts to support passengers negatively impacted by the pandemic and rising fuel prices.

He said the company has also joined the government's "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment scheme. However, any payments using the Pao Tang e-wallet must be made in person at its ticket counters. Moreover, cancellations and refunds are not allowed.

Mr Sanyalak said the scheme cannot be used for advance bookings.

Following the Nov 1 easing of the Covid-19 curbs, Transport Co has seen an increase in the number of passengers from 16,000-18,000 a day to 20,000.

The company expects a steady increase with the New Year holiday approaching, he said.

He said the company has launched an app to facilitate bookings and payments while reducing any physical contact and lowering the risk of transmitting the disease.

Transport Co plans to roll out special discounts for goods delivery services ahead of the New Year holiday and allow community enterprises to sell their products at its depots, he said.

According to Mr Sanyalak, the company has also improved the delivery of goods with a focus on same-day shipments. Frozen food, clothes and household appliances are among the goods delivered by the company.

