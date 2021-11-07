Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,960 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths
Thailand
General

7,960 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths

published : 7 Nov 2021 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

A nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a youngster at Bang Sue Grand Station on Saturday. Vaccinations are offered to those aged 12-18 who are unvaccinated and not in mainstream education at the station until Nov 10 on a walk-in basis. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul
A nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a youngster at Bang Sue Grand Station on Saturday. Vaccinations are offered to those aged 12-18 who are unvaccinated and not in mainstream education at the station until Nov 10 on a walk-in basis. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Thailand logged 7,960 new Covid-19 cases and 53 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 6,950 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,939,136 Covid-19 patients, 1,822,542 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,967,999 Covid-19 cases, with 1,849,968 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,570 during the third wave and 19,664 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Man U humbled at home in derby match

MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

6 Nov 2021
World

Zero tolerance

China shows no signs of letting up in its campaign to achieve Covid Zero, and experts say its leaders believe the public will continue to support a hard line.

6 Nov 2021
World

At least 8 die in crowd surge at Texas festival

HOUSTON, Texas: At least eight people died and scores of people were injured after a crowd surge on the opening night of a music festival in Houston on Friday.

6 Nov 2021