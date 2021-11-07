7,960 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths

A nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a youngster at Bang Sue Grand Station on Saturday. Vaccinations are offered to those aged 12-18 who are unvaccinated and not in mainstream education at the station until Nov 10 on a walk-in basis. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Thailand logged 7,960 new Covid-19 cases and 53 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 6,950 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,939,136 Covid-19 patients, 1,822,542 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,967,999 Covid-19 cases, with 1,849,968 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,570 during the third wave and 19,664 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



