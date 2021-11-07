Section
625 inmates infected with Covid-19 at two Korat prisons
Thailand
General

published : 7 Nov 2021 at 17:29

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Covid-19 infections are detected in inmates of Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison and another jail. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A total of 625 inmates at two prisons in this northeastern province have been infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee reported on Sunday.

The prison infections were detected after public health officials and medical staff from the Golden Gate Hospital on Saturday tested about 2,000 inmates and officials at the Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison with antigen test kits (ATK).

The test results were sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for confirmation.

On Sunday, RT-PCR tests at the hospital confirmed 416 inmates at the Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison were infected with Covid-19.

Moreover, another 209 inmates at the Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in tambon Khlong Phai, Si Khiu district, also tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the number of confirmed infections at Nakhon Ratchasima prisons on Sunday to 625.

No Covid infections had been found at four other prisons in the province.

Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday logged 97 new Covid-19 cases. Of them, 93 were infected in the province and four were returnees from risk areas.

