Man charged with attempted murder of his daughter, seen on Facebook

Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma, left, gives details at a press conference about the arrest of Niran Sakulrak for the attempted murder of his daughter, seen in a video posted on Facebook. (Photo supplied)

A man who posted a video showing him hanging his three-year-old daughter by the neck with a rope on his Facebook page has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma said on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Samnan said Niran Sakulrak, 39, was arrested on Sunday in Muang district, Buri Ram province, after police stopped the vehicle in which he and his daughter were travelling.



Mr Niran was taken to MPB headquarters in Bangkok for questioning.



The girl had been placed in the care of officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Pol Lt Gen Samran said at a media briefing.

On Nov 7, Mr Niran posted a video on his Facebook page showing him with a rope wrapped around his daughter's neck at a house in Bangkok's Bang Mod area. The girl began to cry and said she could not breathe, Pol Lt Gen Samran said.

In the video, Mr Niran talked to her, saying "Don't be afraid. Let's go together. Just the two of us."



The shocking video was brought to the attention of Bang Mod police and investigators from the MPB's sub-division 8 went to the house. There was no one there. They did find a rope like the one used by Mr Niran in the video with his daughter.



Neighbours alleged to police that Mr Niran had done a similar thing several times before to get back at hs wife, who had left him. They said that after posting the video Mr Niran left with his daughter to see relatives in Surin province.



The MPB sent a team after them.



With support from highway and provincial police, Mr Niran was arrested in Buri Ram.



The suspect's estranged wife, Pakakaew, 29, was also taken to Bang Mod police station for questioning.

She told police she left him two months ago. She alleged that after she left, Mr Niran had hurt his daughter on three occasions, trying to force Ms Pakakaew to return to him. She had refused, and also denied she had a new man in her life.



The woman also alleged Mr Niran had beaten her on several occasions.