Bangkok braces for another high tide as governor apologises

Traffic comes to a virtual standstill at Krungthep Bridge as the Chao Phraya River overflows on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

People living in riverside districts in Bangkok are suffering from flooding -- and should brace for another high tide on Tuesday.

Flooding was also reported in the neigbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao and Nonthaburi.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the hardest-hit districts from flooding were Bang Phlad, Samphanthawong, Yannawa, Thon Buri and Phra Khanong. All are located by the Chao Phraya River that passes through the capital.

Videos and pictures on social media including Twitter showed flooded roads in many areas in the capital, forcing pedestrians to wade through the water on Monday morning. Many used social media platforms to air their frustration over the issue.

"Bangkok has seen several governors but nothing changes," a Twitter account under the name of "Beauty like a nature" tweeted. "Some governors came for photo opps and then left."

The high tide reached its monthly peak at 1.33 metres above sea level at 9.55am on Monday, with the next high tide estimated at 1.24 metres at 7.32pm the same day.

The Hydrographic Department of the navy urged people to take precautions as the high tide on Tuesday would reach 1.31 metres at 11.26am.

The actual water level was much higher than the department's forecast of 1.20 metres, it said, adding that the predictions were based on astronomy and made one year in advance.

City Hall reinforced sandbags in several risk areas including Yawarat to prevent more flooding on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang conceded the BMA undercalculated the water levels from the high tide and offered an apology for the inundation.

"BMA would like to apologise to all people who are affected by the overflow of the Chao Phraya River today," he wrote on his Facebook page.