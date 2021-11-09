Section
Covid cases close Phitsanulok markets
Thailand
General

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 11:13

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Traders arrange products for sale at San Pu Dam wholesale market in Phitsanulok town. The market has been ordered closed from Nov 10-12. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
PHITSANULOK: Two markets where new Covid-19 infections have been detected in Muang district township have been ordered to close for three days for cleaning, from Nov 10-12.

They are San Pu Dam, a wholesale market of fresh food and farm products, and the Ruam Jai Arkan 1, or Tetsaban 6, market.

The closing order was issued on Monday afternoon by the communicable disease committee of this central northern province. Most of the traders learned of it from the freeware LINE app.

The closures came as the province logged dozens of new cases every day. The highest number was 102 on Nov 4, followed by 92 on Saturday and 80 on both Sunday and Monday. Most of the infections were found at the two markets.

On Tuesday, people rushed to stock up on fresh food and vegetables ahead of the three-day closures.

Five other markets in Phitsanulok town were earlier ordered closed, from Nov 6-12, because of Covid infections.

