Robbery suspect shot dead in gunfight with police

Police and forensic officers gather in front of a rented room in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district following the shooting death of a robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

A 46-year-old man wanted under an arrest warrant for robbery was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Tuesday afternoon.

Police from Chaiyaphruek station surrounded a rented room in tambon Khlong Khoi of Pak Kret district around 4.30pm after learning that the suspect, Chalerm Bua-on, was inside.

Police said that as officers surrounded the house, Chalerm fired two shots from his room. This prompted police to return fire. The suspect was shot dead inside the room.

According to police, the 46-year-old suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Thanyaburi Court for theft.

A criminal record showed he had been involved in more than 10 criminal cases, including theft and rape.

Earlier, two women identified as Rungpassorn Intachai and Fa Phengsombun, both staying at a dormitory in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, had filed a complaint with police that a man armed with a gun had demanded they hand over their mobile phones, cash and other valuables at a laundromat in Thanyaburi district at around 11pm on Oct 28. The suspect made off with 10 items and fled on a motorcycle.

Police began an investigation that eventually led to the suspect, Mr Chalerm.