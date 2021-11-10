Section
6,978 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

Workers in Bangkok are vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Tuesday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
There were 6,978 new Covid-19 cases and 62 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 6,904 announced on Tuesday, when the country recorded 61 more deaths.

On Tuesday, 7,697 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,960,610 Covid-19 patients, 1,845,758 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,989,473 Covid-19 cases, with 1,873,184 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,732 during the third wave and 19,862 since the beginning of the pandemic.

