7,496 new Covid cases, 57 more deaths

People are vaccinated against Covid-19 at Samrong Nua municipal office in Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 7,496 new Covid-19 cases and 57 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 6,978 announced on Wednesday, when the country recorded 62 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 7,452 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,968,106 Covid-19 patients, 1,853,210 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,996,969 Covid-19 cases, with 1,880,636 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,789 during the third wave and 19,883 since the beginning of the pandemic.