Korat school closes after 3 students test positive

Health officials conduct Covid-19 tests using antigen test kits among at-risk students and teachers at Sukhanaree School in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A primary school in Muang district has been closed for 14 days and switched to online learning after three students were infected with Covid-19.

Sukhanaree School on Thursday notified parents that the school would switch from on-site classroom teaching after it had reopened on Nov 1. The infected students were in Pathom Suksa 1-3 (Grade 1-3).

The school would be closed until Nov 24 for disinfection to prevent the spread of the virus.

Public health officials were sent to the school on Thursday to conduct Covid-tests using antigen test kits among the at-risk group — 20 teachers and 66 students. Another 200 students who had low risk were told to self-quarantine at home.

A disease investigation team said two of the three infected students were siblings while the Grade 1 student was their relative. They lived in the same community in tambon Ban Mai of Muang district and went to school together.

There were reports that some residents at tambon Ban Mai community have been infected with Covid-19. The disease investigation team would conduct mass testing in the community.