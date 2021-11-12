7,305 new Covid cases, 51 new deaths
published : 12 Nov 2021 at 07:56
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 7,305 new Covid-19 cases and 51 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.
On Thursday, 7,900 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,975,411 Covid-19 patients, 1,861,110 of whom have recovered to date.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,004,274 Covid-19 cases, with 1,888,536 complete recoveries so far.
The death toll stood at 19,840 during the third wave and 19,934 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.