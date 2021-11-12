7,305 new Covid cases, 51 new deaths

A woman who is one of the people who pre-booked and pre-paid for their Moderna jabs with Ramathibodi Hospital received them on Thursday at a vaccination point at the Central Ladprao shopping complex. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand logged 7,305 new Covid-19 cases and 51 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 7,900 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,975,411 Covid-19 patients, 1,861,110 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,004,274 Covid-19 cases, with 1,888,536 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,840 during the third wave and 19,934 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



