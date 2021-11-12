Floods in South as rain pounds region

Residents at Bang Klong Luek in Hat Yai district of Songkhla watch as continuous rain floods a main road in Muang district in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

A main road in Songkhla province and parts of Narathiwat municipality were under floodwater on Friday morning as heavy rain continued to lash the southern region.

Water up to 50 centimetres deep blocked traffic on Road 407, a main road connecting Hat Yai and Muang districts of Songkhla province.

Motorists slowed their vehicles to a crawl as they negotiated the flooded section at Ban Klong Leuk in Muang district, causing traffic to build up. Another road in Hat Yai district was also flooded.

Songkhla and other southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand have been pummelled by rain for three days.

In Narathiwat, parts of the municipal area in Muang district were flooded and rescuers were helping people move valued possessions to higher ground, with more rain expected.

The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain in 80% of the area from Chumphon south to Narathiwat until Saturday. The forecast followed a weather warning on Thursday that strong winds and rough seas were expected to continue into Saturday.

Songkhla experienced the fiercest downpours, with 263 millimetres of rain falling on Thursday, the department reported.