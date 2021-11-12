Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Floods in South as rain pounds region
Thailand
General

Floods in South as rain pounds region

published : 12 Nov 2021 at 11:22

writer: Assawin Pakkawan and Waedao Harai

Residents at Bang Klong Luek in Hat Yai district of Songkhla watch as continuous rain floods a main road in Muang district in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Residents at Bang Klong Luek in Hat Yai district of Songkhla watch as continuous rain floods a main road in Muang district in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

A main road in Songkhla province and parts of Narathiwat municipality were under floodwater on Friday morning as heavy rain continued to lash the southern region.

Water up to 50 centimetres deep blocked traffic on Road 407, a main road connecting Hat Yai and Muang districts of Songkhla province.

Motorists slowed their vehicles to a crawl as they negotiated the flooded section at Ban Klong Leuk in Muang district, causing traffic to build up. Another road in Hat Yai district was also flooded.

Songkhla and other southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand have been pummelled by rain for three days.

In Narathiwat, parts of the municipal area in Muang district were flooded and rescuers were helping people move valued possessions to higher ground, with more rain expected. 

The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain in 80% of the area from Chumphon south to Narathiwat until Saturday. The forecast followed a weather warning on Thursday that strong winds and rough seas were expected to continue into Saturday.

Songkhla experienced the fiercest downpours, with 263 millimetres of rain falling on Thursday, the department reported. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Alibaba, JD enjoy record Singles Day spending

SHANGHAI: Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba enjoyed record sales during its Singles Day shopping extravaganza, giving a much-needed boost to the firm after a torrid year in which it became the symbol of a government crackdown that hammered the country's tech sector.

11:45
Thailand

Floods in South as rain pounds region

A main road in Songkhla province and parts of Narathiwat municipality were under floodwater on Friday morning as heavy rain continued to lash the southern region.

11:22
Business

Singapore Airlines has 79% of fleet ready

Singapore Airlines Ltd has 79% of its fleet and the vast majority of pilots and cabin crew active so that it can quickly capitalise on any increase in demand, the airline's chief executive said on Friday.

10:50