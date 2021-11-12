28 Myanmar workers held on their way home

A group of Myanmar nationals caught in a forest in Chana district of Songkhla on Thursday evening. (Photo supplied: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Twenty-four Myanmar nationals were arrested in Chana district for entering the country illegally from Malaysia on Thursday evening, and another four on Friday morning in Sadao district.

A team of police and local volunteers, led by district chief Yutthana Chaoduree, surrounded the forested area behind Ban Trab Muslim cemetery. They had earlier been alerted that a group of migrants, both men and women, had set up a tent there to shield themselves from the rain.

Upon seeing the officials, they ran away. Authorities subsequently caught all 22 men and two women.

During questioning, they told police they had travelled from Malaysia via a natural border crossing in groups of 5-7. They regrouped in the area to await people who had promised to take them to home.

One of them said he had flown from Yangon to work in a construction camp in Penang and received a daily wage of 38 ringgit or about 380 baht.

After his visa expired, he could not continue working there. He therefore contacted a job broker to take him and his group home through Thailand.

All were handed over to Khuan Meed police station in Songkhla for illegal entry. They had their temperatures checked.

On Friday morning, another four Myanmar men were caught in Sadao district after slipping through a fence at a natural border crossing in the district.

They were arrested by a team of soldiers, police and immigration officers at Ban Thai Jangloan in tambon Samnak Kham.

They and their belongings were soaked by the heavy rain that continued to fall in the area on Friday. None had entry documents.

They also told the arresting officers they were waiting for transport so they could return home.