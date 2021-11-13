Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,057 new Covid cases, 55 new deaths
Thailand
General

7,057 new Covid cases, 55 new deaths

published : 13 Nov 2021 at 08:19

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker on Tuesday shows the Moderna vaccine for people who pre-booked and pre-paid for their jabs with Ramathibodi Hospital. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A health worker on Tuesday shows the Moderna vaccine for people who pre-booked and pre-paid for their jabs with Ramathibodi Hospital. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand logged 7,057 new Covid-19 cases and 55 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 7,393 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,982,468 Covid-19 patients, 1,868,503 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,011,331 Covid-19 cases, with 1,895,929 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,895 during the third wave and 19,989 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Climate talks down to the wire

GLASGOW: A new draft COP26 statement called on nations to ease reliance on fossil fuels and boost funding to help vulnerable nations face the climate crisis as talks entered their final hours on Friday.

12 Nov 2021
World

Partial lockdown returns in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will close early and sporting events will be held without fans under a three-week, partial lockdown expected to be announced in the Netherlands later on Friday.

12 Nov 2021
Sports

Thailand's Weka wins Optimist Asian title

PATTAYA: Weka Bhanubandh won the well-deserved title of 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian champion on Friday, keeping in Thailand the trophy won by his predecessor Panwa Boonak in 2018 and 2019.

12 Nov 2021