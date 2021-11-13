7,057 new Covid cases, 55 new deaths

A health worker on Tuesday shows the Moderna vaccine for people who pre-booked and pre-paid for their jabs with Ramathibodi Hospital. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand logged 7,057 new Covid-19 cases and 55 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 7,393 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,982,468 Covid-19 patients, 1,868,503 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,011,331 Covid-19 cases, with 1,895,929 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,895 during the third wave and 19,989 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



