Pattaya set to beef up CCTV security

The newly-established Pattaya City Council has approved a budget of about 200 million baht to procure new CCTV cameras over three years to boost safety.

The CCTV installation was previously an issue before the old council whether to spend 200 billion baht earmarked for such cameras, which will bind the council to a debt obligation with a private firm for three years.

The CCTV controversy was one of the main factors leading to the dissolution of the old council, after more than half of its members tendered their resignation without reason. As the remaining members were fewer than the six required, the council was automatically dissolved.

In response, the Chon Buri provincial governor temporarily appointed 12 officials as new members of the council.

However, one resigned before a meeting regarding member appointments last Friday.

The first general meeting of the newly established council took place with a motion, submitted by Pattaya deputy mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya, to ask for approval of the CCTV project.

All council members reached a unanimous decision for the long-term debt. They approved expenses to obtain the CCTVs with a budget of 200 million baht -- comprising 30 million baht in 2022, 80 million baht in 2023 and 90 million baht in 2024.

"The project is in line with the 20-year National Strategy on security. As Pattaya is a hub of economy, investment and tourism for the Eastern Economic Corridor [EEC], security technology then must be efficient," Mr Banlue said.

In three years, the project will also replace the 940 malfunctioning CCTVs, Mr Banlue said.

Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome said there was a total of 2,418 CCTV units installed since 2005; only 1,059 of them were functioning, accounting for 43.8% of the units.

The new CCTVs will be set up at 2,418 spots across the city. After three years, all CCTVs will be the property of the city.

A contract will be drafted to hire private firms for maintenance.

The contract would cost 15 million baht each year, he said.