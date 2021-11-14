Section
7,079 new Covid cases, 47 new deaths
Thailand
General

published : 14 Nov 2021 at 08:48

writer: Online Reporters

A tourist takes photos of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as the country allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter the kingdom. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Thailand logged 7,079 new Covid-19 cases and 47 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 6,917 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,989,547 Covid-19 patients, 1,875,420 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,018,410 Covid-19 cases, with 1,902,846 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,942 during the third wave and 20,031 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

