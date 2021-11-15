6,343 new Covid cases, 45 more deaths

People wait for vaccination against Covid-19 at Samrong Nua municipal office in Muang district, Samut Prakan, early this month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 6,343 new Covid-19 cases and 45 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

The number of new cases fell from 7,079 announced on Sunday, when the country recorded 47 more deaths.

On Sunday, 7,663 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,995,890 Covid-19 patients, 1,883,083 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,024,753 Covid-19 cases, with 1,910,509 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,987 during the third wave and 20,081 since the beginning of the pandemic.