Sleeping man killed by train in Korat

A pair of jeans among the possessions left scattered beside the rail track after an unidentified man was hit and killed by a train in Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, early on Monday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An unidentified man lying alongside the rail track was hit and killed by a train in Khong district early on Monday morning, police reported.

The accident occurred about 2.30am at Ban Khok Phet, Moo 2 village, in tambon Muang Khong.



Police and rescue workers called to the scene said the man's body was lying immediately beside the track, with major injuries to his head and face. A bag, clothing and other articles were scattered around him.



The train driver told police his headlight showed a man lying beside the track and he sounded a warning as the train approached. The man raised his head up, but made no other movement. He could not possibly stop in time and the side of the train hit the man and killed him.



The dead man had no identification. Police initially believed he was homeless and were questioning people living nearby in hope of identifying him.



The body was sent to Muang Khong Hospital for post-mortem examination .