Bangkok's secondary schools resume on-site teaching

Students return to the classroom at Matthayom Puranawas School in Watthana district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Supplied)

On-site teaching resumed at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's 109 secondary schools on Monday, with nearly all staff and students now vaccinated against Covid-19.

The BMA announcement said 96% of school employees and 80% of students had been inoculated against the disease.

Students returning to classes had to pass antigen tests first, and 10-20% would undergo subsequent antigen tests later.

Disease control measures in place included body temperature screening and provision of hand sanitizer gel. The number of students in each classroom was limited to 25, the BMA said.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha was present for the reopening at Matthayom Puranawas School in Watthana district. He said about 600 students of the total 1,365 enrolled there were tested on Monday, and their results were negative.

The students were divided into two groups who would alternate between on-site classes and "on-hand learning" at home using provided textbooks and exercise sheets.

All activities that would bring students together in a crowd were still suspended, he said.