Man burned to death in charcoal kiln

Forensic police examine the charcoal kiln in which a man died at a village in Na Mon district, Kalasin province, on Sunday night. (Photo: Yongyuth Phupuangphet)

KALASIN: A man was burned to death when he fell into a backyard charcoal kiln while opening it up, in Na Mon district on Sunday night, police said.

Pol Capt Udomsilp Nachainat, duty investigator, said the man's demise was reported by residents of Ban Song Pluay in tambon Song Pluay

They said Aranya Kachornrak, 56, had fallen into the kiln, made of mud and sticks, while opening it up to extract the charcoal.

When police and medics from Na Mon Hospital arrived, they found the man still inside the burning kiln. They doused the flickering flames with water. But by the time they could extract his body, his flesh was burned through to the bones.

Police said Aranya earned his living making and selling charcoal.

Two days ago Aranya brought many blocks of wood to his kiln to make charcoal. Villagers believed he over-balanced into the burning kiln as he broke it open.

Police were investigating.